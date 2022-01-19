In Griselda, Sofa Vergara takes on the role of a notorious drug lord.

In the first trailer for Griselda, Sofia Vergara transforms into a notorious drug lord.

If you only know Sofa Vergara from Modern Family, prepare to be wowed by her performance as drug lord Griselda Blanco in Netflix’s limited series Griselda.

Sofi Vergara is taking on the role of the Fairy Cocaine Godmother.

The first look at Netflix’s new limited series Griselda, starring Sofia Vergara, was released on November 19.

The six-episode series, directed by Andrés Baiz, is based on Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who founded one of the world’s most profitable cartels.

The series description reads, “A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business, leading her to become widely known as the ‘Godmother.'”

Vergara, 49, wears a long-sleeved printed top, smokes a cigarette, and sits at a desk in her first look as the character.

Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Davila, Gabriel Sloyer, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Martin Rodriguez, and José Ziga were among the cast members announced alongside the first look.

“Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about,” said Vergara, who also serves as executive producer, in a statement in November.

“Griselda Blanco has long been a passion project for Sofia, and we are grateful that she and her partners at LatinWe have chosen us to help her tell that story,” executive producer Eric Newman said.

“Sofia is a brilliant talent, and her passion, combined with Doug and Ingrid’s fantastic story, and Andrés Baiz at the helm, means we have a very exciting series to share with audiences,” he continued.

Stay up to date on the latest Netflix news here, even though Griselda does not yet have a release date.

