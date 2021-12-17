In Hallmark’s ‘Christmas House 2’ (Exclusive), Jonathan Bennett and Robert Buckley Begin a Brotherly Rivalry

On Hallmark Channel, it’s brother versus brother!

In Hallmark’s sequel to last year’s holiday film, The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls, Robert Buckley and Jonathan Bennett reprise their roles as the Mitchell siblings, and only ET has an exclusive sneak peek.

The Mitchell brothers compete to build the best Christmas house in the second installment.

Buckley’s Mike tells a television producer in an exclusive clip that growing up with Bennett’s Brandon was always an adventure, and that his personality was partially shaped by his brother’s antics.

Mike tells Brandon, “Perhaps I wouldn’t be so tight if you weren’t so chaotic.” His brother, Mike reveals, would steal everyone’s bedding in the middle of the night.

Meanwhile, Brandon defends his childhood antics, claiming that they were caused by his sleepwalking: “And I grew out of it!” he says.

Their friendly banter inspires a brilliant idea: why don’t the brothers compete in a holiday renovation show?

Mike, who is also an actor and is skeptical of the spontaneous pitch, asks, “Isn’t the whole point to have two stars going head to head?”

But, as he’s told, “This is better!”

And, let’s face it, everyone enjoys a brotherly rivalry like Cain and Abel.

Mufasa and Scar.

“Thank you, Matt and Ben!”

“They’re not brothers,” Mike politely reminds the producer of Damon and Affleck, who dismisses the remark with, “They might as well be.”

Bennett, who will be a guest co-host on ET on Friday, told Nischelle Turner that returning for Christmas House 2 has been a real pleasure.

“America fell in love with the Mitchell family on Hallmark Channel, and it’s so wonderful to be back with the entire cast, [who]is just so wonderful — we have such great chemistry — and to get to play these characters again and really tell their stories a little deeper while also having a little more humor in this film.”

Bennett says of the Hallmark sequel, “This movie has twice the humor and twice the heart of the first.”

“The Hallmark Channel movies are so popular because they’re not about gay or straight people; they’re just about love, family, and happiness.”

