In HBO’s new Winning Time teaser, see the rise of Magic Johnson.

In HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Quincy Isiah plays Magic Johnson, and he has a lot of winning to do.

“Ball is life!” you’ll exclaim after viewing this teaser.

It’s time to put on a show, baby!

The first teaser for HBO Max’s new series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which premieres in March 2022, was released on September 9.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ rise to prominence in the 1980s is the subject of this NBA drama series.

“There are two things in this world that make me believe in God,” says Jerry Buss, played by John C Reilly, as he wakes up one morning and decides to buy a basketball team.

In the trailer, Buss says, “It’s sex and basketball.”

“I’m about to purchase a sports franchise.”

“I want to build something special, a true dynasty,” Buss continues.

“However, I require a partner.”

The rest, as we all know, is history, with the Lakers selecting Earvin “Magic” Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) as “the first pick of the 1979 NBA draft,” resulting in the franchise winning five NBA titles.

“It’ll be exciting with me,” Johnson says, smiling in the video.

Imagine waking up and deciding to purchase a basketball team.

Dates of Winter TV Premieres

“I don’t know why basketball can’t feel like that,” Buss says to Johnson as they watch a game.

Johnson responds, “To me, Dr Buss, it does.”

Dr. Isaiah and Dr. Reilly are joined by a star-studded cast.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is played by Soloman Hughes, coach Pat Riley is played by Adrien Brody, general manager Jerry West is played by Jason Clarke, Jerry’s mother Jessie Buss is played by Sally Field, and Paul Westhead is played by Jason Segel.

But it’s not all free throws and Larry O’Brien Championship Trophies in the Adam McKay-produced series.

In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year, McKay revealed that the series caused him and long-time friend Will Ferrell to have a falling out over it.

Ferrell “took it as a way deeper hurt” than McKay “ever imagined” when McKay decided not to cast the Anchorman actor as Buss.

When Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty premieres on HBO Max in March, you’ll be able to see “Magic motherf–kin’ Johnson” do his thing (a.k.a. win).

