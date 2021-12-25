In her Christmas address, Queen Elizabeth II pays tribute to the late Prince Philip, saying, “One Familiar Laugh Missing.”

While Queen Elizabeth II’s Christmas celebrations were different this year than in previous years, one tradition remained the same: her annual Christmas Day televised speech.

“Christmas can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones, despite the fact that it is a time of great happiness and good cheer for many.”

“I understand why this year, especially,” Elizabeth, 95, said in her annual broadcast, which aired on Saturday, December 25.

“However, in the months since my beloved Philip’s death, I have found great comfort in the warmth and affection expressed in the many tributes to his life and work – from across the country, the Commonwealth, and around the world.”

“His sense of service, intellectual curiosity, and ability to squeeze fun out of any situation – they were all irrepressible,” she continued.

But life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings, and as much as I and my family miss him, I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas.”

The queen said the holidays wouldn’t be the same without the late royal’s joyous presence as she paid tribute to his legacy.

“And there will be joy in Christmas for me and my family, even if one familiar laugh is missing this year, as we have the opportunity to reminisce and see the wonder of the festive season through the eyes of our young children, of whom we were delighted to welcome four more this year,” the queen said.

She wore the same sapphire chrysanthemum brooch she wore on her honeymoon with Philip in 1947.

In addition, the queen sat next to a photo from the couple’s 70th wedding anniversary in 2007.

The queen will not travel to Sandringham House for the holiday, according to Us Weekly, but will instead stay at Windsor Castle for a small gathering of her family members.

To celebrate, Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward gathered with her.

Princess Anne, however, was noticeably absent after her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Queen Elizabeth II Honors Late Prince Philip in Christmas Address: ‘One Familiar Laugh Missing’