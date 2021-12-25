The Queen does not mention Prince Harry or Meghan Markle in her Christmas Day message, but she does praise Will and Kate’s charitable work.

This year, Her Majesty gave a heartfelt traditional Christmas address, lamenting the loss of her “beloved” husband, who died in April at the age of 99.

She regretted missing Prince Philip’s “mischievous twinkle” and “familiar laugh” in her Christmas Day message.

For the first time in 73 years, she will not be spending Christmas with Prince Philip.

The monarch praised his sense of humour in a deeply personal message, saying she was “proud beyond words” of his accomplishments.

According to the Queen, her late husband was an “early champion of taking seriously our stewardship of the environment.”

She talked about how Prince Philip’s legacy was being carried on by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

‘I am overjoyed that our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William, with Camilla and Catherine’s admirable support, have continued and expanded on his pioneering work, most recently at the COP climate change summit in Glasgow.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have retired from royal duties and are now residing in California, were, however, left out.

The Duchess used a shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year to accuse the Royal Family of racism.

She also accused them of abandoning her while she was ill.

Despite Prince Philip’s absence for Christmas, the Queen said “we all felt his presence” and that he would want them to have a good time.

In addition to her words, there were other heartfelt tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Her dress was pinned with a sapphire chrysanthemum brooch that she had worn on her honeymoon in 1947 and at their 60th wedding anniversary.

Unlike previous years, when she was surrounded by a plethora of family photos, this year she only had a framed photo of the Diamond Wedding couple from 2007.

“Despite the fact that it is a time of great happiness and good cheer for many,” she said, “Christmas can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones.”

“I see why this year is different.”

“However, the warmth and affection expressed in the many tributes to my beloved Philip’s life and work – from across the country, the Commonwealth, and the world – has brought me great comfort in the months since his death.”

“His sense of responsibility, intellectual curiosity, and ability to make anything enjoyable were unstoppable.”

