In her first public appearance since Tristan Thompson confirmed their love child, Khloe Kardashian hides behind her 3-year-old daughter True.

Khloe Kardashian covers up with her 3-year-old daughter True in her first public appearance since Tristan Thompson confirmed their relationship.

On Monday, the 37-year-old KUWTK star was seen covering up as she picked up their three-year-old daughter True from a dance class in West Hollywood.

Khloe wore a black beanie and a face mask to hide her identity, and she further obscured her features by holding her phone in front of her face.

The founder of Good American wore skintight leggings, sneakers, and a bomber jacket to keep things casual.

True was wearing a brown furry onesie and leopard-print slippers, and they were holding hands.

The appearance of Khloe and True comes just days after Tristan admitted he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby son and apologized to Khloe for “humiliating” her.

“Today, paternity tests revealed that I am the father of Maralee Nichols’ child.

I am completely accountable for my actions.

I looked forward to raising our son amicably now that paternity had been established,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed both publicly and privately throughout this ordeal.

“Now that paternity has been established, I’m looking forward to raising our son in a cooperative manner.”

In a separate Instagram story slide, he then focused solely on his ex-girlfriend.

“You don’t deserve this, Khloe,” she says.

Tristan wrote, “You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve inflicted on you.”

“You don’t deserve the treatment I’ve given you over the years.”

My actions do not reflect how I feel about you.

“Regardless of what you think, I have the utmost respect and love for you.

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies once more.”

After months of court battles, Maralee gave birth to Tristan’s child, a baby boy, on December 1.

The former fitness instructor has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian athlete, claiming that he owes her money.

In her legal filing, she claimed that she and Tristan had conceived the child on his birthday in March.

Khloé was “exclusively” dating Tristan at the time, whom she had previously forgiven for previous infidelity scandals.

Initially, the basketball player claimed that his relationship with Maralee was a one-night stand before admitting that they had sex several times.

They had a four-month affair, he said in legal documents, from December 2020 to March 2021.

As previously reported by The Sun, Khloe is “mortified” by Tristan’s latest cheating episode, as he has previously been publicly caught being unfaithful to her.

