In her first TV interview since her husband Bob Saget’s death, Kelly Rizzo remembers him as “the Best Man.”

In her first TV interview since Bob Saget’s death, Kelly Rizzo remembers her husband as “the Best Man.”

In a sneak peek at the NBC News interview set to air on Jan.

Kelly was asked about Bob’s true personality by TODAY anchor Hoda Kotb on March 20.

She inquired, “What was Bob Saget like at dinner when there was no audience?”

“What was that guy like when no one was around, no one to make laugh?”

Kelly confirmed that he was the same.

“He was just there to have fun,” she explained.

“And all he wanted to do was make people happy.”

He would talk to all of the waiters and waitresses if we went to a restaurant.

“All of the hosts were familiar to him.”

“Everyone knew and loved him,” she went on to say.

Because he had been through so much in his life and knew how difficult life could be, his constant message was ‘just treat everyone with kindness.’

And as a result, he was always so kind and loving to everyone.”

Kelly cried as she described Bob as “the best man I’ve ever known in my life,” adding, “He was just so kind and so wonderful, and everyone in his life knew it.”

“Wow, this is a special guy,” anyone who met him casually said.

The 65-year-old actor died in Florida earlier this month, with no indication of foul play or drug use, according to police. Bob was laid to rest last week, with many of his former co-stars in attendance.

Kelly, who married in 2018, had previously spoken out about Bob’s death in a statement released in January.

Bob was “everything to me,” she said at the time.

“I’m completely shattered and speechless.

The outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, fans, and peers has deeply moved me.”

