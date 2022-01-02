In her Forbes 30 Under 30 shoot, Miley Cyrus looks eerily similar to her godmother Dolly Parton.

Hannah Montana’s “Aunt Dolly” is Dolly Parton, who is also Miley Cyrus’ actual fairy godmother, and fans have noticed physical similarities between the two artists.

Cyrus’ Forbes “30 Under 30” photoshoot exemplifies this.

What are fans saying about these singers and their platinum blonde hairstyles?

Some people are familiar with Cyrus because of her role as Hannah Montana on Disney Channel.

Before leaving the Disney television network, she made cameos in shows like The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

She’s since appeared in Netflix’s Black Mirror, served as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and released award-winning original music.

This includes her 2020 single “Prisoner,” which she co-wrote with Dua Lipa, earning her a spot on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list.

“FORBES 30 UNDER 30,” tweeted Cyrus, alongside a video of the project.

“Last week, I turned 29.”

It had to be now or never.

Thank you very much for the honor.”

A new photoshoot starring Cyrus was released alongside Forbes’ 30 Under 30 issue.

Images were quickly shared on the artist’s social media accounts.

Some have even drawn parallels between Cyrus and her honorary “fairy godmother,” Dolly Parton.

Cyrus wore a sparkly silver outfit and had big blonde hair with bangs for this photoshoot.

Given that Parton is Cyrus’ actual godmother, there was bound to be some influence and inspiration behind Cyrus’ appearance.

Cyrus mentions her godmother among her sources of inspiration, frequently expressing her admiration for the country music legend.

Parton is known for handing out “Dolly Hats” to fans, according to her.

“They say, ‘Don’t meet your heroes,’ but that doesn’t apply to her,” Cyrus said during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Late Show.

“When you meet her, she’s everything you’ve imagined and more.

From the bottom to the top, every single person on set, in a crowd, going to the grocery store, she’s just…”

For her birthday in January 2020, Cyrus even dressed up as her “Aunt Dolly,” complete with a big blonde wig and lipgloss.

Along with photos, Cyrus shared a video of herself and her godmother.

Cyrus sang a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” in conjunction with “The Backyard Sessions.”

Hannah, a Disney Channel original series, featured Parton as a guest star…

