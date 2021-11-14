In Her Glam Dress From Paris Hilton’s Wedding, Kim Kardashian Visits a Gas Station Mini-Mart.

Three words: glitzy gas station!

Even after the wedding, Kim Kardashian made sure her fashion statement at Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s lavish wedding wouldn’t go unnoticed.

After the star of Paris in Love married the businessman in November,

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum strutted her stuff at a convenience store in Malibu, Calif., on Nov. 11 at a private estate in Bel Air, Calif.

Instead of slipping into something comfortable and cozy, the KKW Beauty founder was photographed by Rick Owens looking ultra-glam in a risqué black dress as she exited a gas station mini-mart.

Kim accessorized with a black clutch, large Balenciaga hoops, and heels similar to her Met Gala shoes from 2021.

The 41-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to share a closer look at her ensemble, posting a collage of candid photos that captured the gown’s design.

On November 7th, she captioned an Instagram post.

13, “Pumpkin pie spice and all the trimmings for Paris’s wedding!”

Kim wasn’t just any kind of guest at the wedding of the Simple Life star.

The founder of SKIMS, who previously worked as a wardrobe organizer in Paris, shared a sweet moment of herself assisting the bride in looking picture-perfect.

Kim was seen assisting Paris in adjusting her floor-length floral embroidered veil, which complemented her Oscar de la Renta gown—one of many she wore!

“Kim gave Paris a sweet pep talk and assisted her with her dress,” a source previously told E! News, describing the ceremony as “intimate” and attended by the couple’s “closest family and friends.”

“I finally got to kiss my Prince and start the happily ever after I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl,” the bride wrote in a blog post the morning after she and Carter married.

“It was a wedding straight out of a fairy tale.”

“Exchanging vows and then saying our “I do’s” was a dream come true.”

“I finally married the most charming Prince!” she exclaimed.

“It was the most incredible day and evening of my life.”

In a heartbeat, I’d do it all over again if I could.

I was overjoyed to be surrounded by so many loved ones, and to see everyone catching up, having fun, and celebrating.”

Kim didn’t just lend a hand at the wedding in Paris, though.

