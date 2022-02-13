In her ‘lonely’ adolescent years, ‘She-Hulk’ director got’really into’ Marvel Comics.

In her ‘lonely’ adolescent years, ‘She-Hulk’ director was’really into’ Marvel Comics.
Kat Coiro, director of She-Hulk, is no stranger to Jennifer Walters’ story.
She recently revealed that she grew up reading Marvel’s She-Hulk comics and discovered them when she was a lonely adolescent.
Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s lawyer cousin, will appear in She-Hulk.
Tatiana Maslany portrays the towering green superhero opposite Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk in the show.
She-Hulk will have a comedic tone, unlike previous Marvel Studios series.
It will follow John Byrne’s take on She-Hulk, a self-aware and sarcastic superhero who frequently breaks the fourth wall in order to interact with the audience.
Marvel fans will be relieved to learn that the She-Hulk TV show is safe in the hands of the right people.
Coiro enjoys John Byrne’s comic books.
And she recently revealed that she got into them as a lonely adolescent.
Coiro told Yahoo Entertainment, “I had a couple of lonely years in my adolescence when I was really into She-Hulk.”
“She was one of the few characters who literally walked across the pages and told the writers what to do,” says the author.
She-Hulk, a Marvel Studios Original Series, is coming soon to @DisneyPlus.
Coiro’s favorite aspect of the She-Hulk comics was the superhero’s bravery, particularly in situations where she was singled out for being a woman.
“There was always this fantasy in the comics of, ‘What if you’re a woman walking down an alley and some guy comes after you, and you can grow and kick their a**?” the director explained.
“And because you can squash them, you’ll never have to put up with some jerk hitting on you in a bar!”
Coiro has been a fan of the She-Hulk comics for a long time.
As a result, when Marvel Studios began developing the show, she contacted them and offered to direct it.
“I’m a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and I used to be a huge fan of the She-Hulk comics,” Coiro told Collider.
“When I found out they were making it, I went all out to sell myself as the right person to bring this story to life.”
She-Hulk, Bruce Banner’s cousin, is a ruthless green lawyer. pic.twitter.comF9JflXRuai
The show’s creation, according to Coiro, was a team effort.
She also collaborated closely with Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios…
