In her ‘lonely’ adolescent years, ‘She-Hulk’ director got’really into’ Marvel Comics.

In her ‘lonely’ adolescent years, ‘She-Hulk’ director was’really into’ Marvel Comics.

Kat Coiro, director of She-Hulk, is no stranger to Jennifer Walters’ story.

She recently revealed that she grew up reading Marvel’s She-Hulk comics and discovered them when she was a lonely adolescent.

Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s lawyer cousin, will appear in She-Hulk.

Tatiana Maslany portrays the towering green superhero opposite Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk in the show.

She-Hulk will have a comedic tone, unlike previous Marvel Studios series.

It will follow John Byrne’s take on She-Hulk, a self-aware and sarcastic superhero who frequently breaks the fourth wall in order to interact with the audience.

Marvel fans will be relieved to learn that the She-Hulk TV show is safe in the hands of the right people.

Coiro enjoys John Byrne’s comic books.

And she recently revealed that she got into them as a lonely adolescent.

Coiro told Yahoo Entertainment, “I had a couple of lonely years in my adolescence when I was really into She-Hulk.”

“She was one of the few characters who literally walked across the pages and told the writers what to do,” says the author.

She-Hulk, a Marvel Studios Original Series, is coming soon to @DisneyPlus.

(hashtag)DisneyPlusDaypic.twitter.come4hJtbChHB (hashtag)DisneyPlusDaypic.twitter.come4hJtbChHB (hashtag)Dis

Coiro’s favorite aspect of the She-Hulk comics was the superhero’s bravery, particularly in situations where she was singled out for being a woman.

“There was always this fantasy in the comics of, ‘What if you’re a woman walking down an alley and some guy comes after you, and you can grow and kick their a**?” the director explained.

“And because you can squash them, you’ll never have to put up with some jerk hitting on you in a bar!”

Coiro has been a fan of the She-Hulk comics for a long time.

As a result, when Marvel Studios began developing the show, she contacted them and offered to direct it.

“I’m a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and I used to be a huge fan of the She-Hulk comics,” Coiro told Collider.

“When I found out they were making it, I went all out to sell myself as the right person to bring this story to life.”

She-Hulk, Bruce Banner’s cousin, is a ruthless green lawyer. pic.twitter.comF9JflXRuai

The show’s creation, according to Coiro, was a team effort.

She also collaborated closely with Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.