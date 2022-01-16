In her new single Oh My God, Adele teases the man who helped her overcome the heartbreak of her marriage.

ADELE has made a fortune by singing about her deepest sorrows in hit singles like Someone Like You, Rolling In The Deep, and Hello.

But she appears to have finally found happiness after channeling the pain of her divorce from Simon Konecki into her long-awaited fourth album 30, released last year.

Since last year, the superstar from Tottenham, North London, has been dating US sports agent Rich Paul.

In November, she gushed about the relationship for the first time, saying, “He’s great.

He’s f***ing funny and f***ing smart.”

The video for her single Oh My God, which features her biting a “forbidden” apple, was released last week, prompting fans to reflect on her past relationships once again.

Adele, 33, was seen in a flowing red gown holding the apple in front of her face in a teaser clip from the video released on January 8.

And in the full video, which was released on Wednesday, she can be seen singing in a warehouse littered with spilled apples — as well as a python coiled over a chair.

Adele appears first in silhouette in front of a halo, then in a priestess-style gown as the lights come on.

As she sings, a troupe of dancers performs around her and several versions of herself move across the screen.

A couple of dancers start undressing each other before collapsing on a mattress in one scene.

“I know it’s wrong, but I just want to have fun,” the song’s lyrics state.

Perhaps I’m going insane, baby.

“Because this is a pain, but it feels right.”

I can’t fight the battle of teetering between heaven and hell.”

“‘She and Ludwig had long, late-night discussions.’

Adele described the video as her “I’m a hot mess” song when she first showed it to her fans earlier this week.

And the film’s explicit temptation theme sparked a flurry of speculation about the man who inspired the song.

Last night, however, sources claimed to have the answer to the riddle, naming Swedish music producer Ludwig Goransson as Adele’s collaborator on the 30 album.

On the tracks Strangers By Nature and Wild Wild West, the 37-year-old Grammy and Oscar-winning composer — who is named after German great Ludwig Van Beethoven — collaborated with Adele.

According to a source, the two became friends while working on 30 and Adele confided in Ludwig about her fears.

“Adele began working with Ludwig around the time her marriage to Simon was ending,” the source said.

“She has often stated that the studio is her safe haven when she is going through a difficult time…

