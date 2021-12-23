In her speech, the Queen pays a touching brooch tribute to Prince Philip, reflecting on her first Christmas without her husband.

In her speech, the Queen pays a touching brooch tribute to Prince Philip as she reflects on her first Christmas without her husband.

In her Christmas Day speech, the Queen will reflect on the loss of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, with a photo of him by her side.

On their 60th wedding anniversary, the couple recreated a honeymoon photo.

According to sources, the Queen, who is 95 years old, delivers the most emotional and personal annual television address of her nearly 70-year reign.

When the Queen delivers her Christmas Day speech, she will also wear a precious brooch as a touching tribute to Prince Philip.

The sapphire chrysanthemum jewelry was worn by Her Majesty on her honeymoon in 1947 and at their 60th wedding anniversary.

In the pre-recorded address to the nation, a framed photo of the Diamond Wedding couple in 2007 sits on a desk beside her.

It is the only image she has, in contrast to previous years when she had many pictures of her family around her.

The first picture of her great-granddaughter Lilibet — also the Queen’s pet name as a child — was released alongside Harry and Meghan’s announcement of her speech.

In her first Christmas speech since his death at the age of 99 in April, the monarch will reflect on the loss of her beloved husband.

Senior aides have described her romantic gestures as “particularly personal.”

The Queen looked stunning in a Christmas red Angela Kelly wool shift dress as she filmed the speech at Windsor Castle three weeks ago, according to a single image released by the monarch last night.

Her platinum honeymoon brooch, set with sapphires and diamonds, was presented to her in 1946.

She wore the brooch proudly for a photo at Broadlands, Hants, after her wedding in 1947.

When she and Philip recreated the photograph for their 60th wedding anniversary, it was on display once more.

She also wore it to their 73rd and final wedding anniversary at Windsor Castle last year.

“It’s incredibly unusual for the Queen to be personal in her Christmas speech,” said Ingrid Seward, author of The Queen’s Speech.

“Normally, it’s a message about Christmas and the church, as well as all of the wonderful things that the country and commonwealth have accomplished in the previous year.”

“She frequently mentions major news events and natural disasters, but she never makes it personal or about her.”

“Perhaps this time she will speak about Prince Philip and even how her husband was a pioneer in environmental causes, given that we are in the midst of COP26 in Glasgow.”

“She will most likely speak about Prince Philip if it is particularly personal, but I would be surprised if she spoke about herself.”

“Philip used to assist her in the preparation of speeches…

