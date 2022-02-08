In her TikTok debut, Kendall Jenner crashes while snowboarding.

Kendall Jenner’s TikTok Debut Includes a Wipeout While Snowboarding

Kendall Jenner had a wipeout to commemorate her TikTok debut.

The first video, which features the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum taking a tumble down the slopes, was posted to her account on Sunday.

The model is seen snowboarding down a hill before completely losing control and falling flat on her face in the video.

The original sound adds to the hilarity of the clip, which is captioned “it’s giving ‘pick me’ vibes.”

Kendall describes how athletic she is in the video, which is accompanied by audio from KUWTK.

“I’m built like an athlete,” she says in the video.

“Every blood test I’ve ever had says I’m way past my physical limits.”

A slow-motion voice interrupts the model’s speech just when it seems like the sound can’t get any better.

Kendall’s “athleticism” speech is from a season 19 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which the family competes in a Kardashians vs.

Jenners put on an obstacle course to see which side of the family has the most talented athletes.

Kendall revealed that her father, Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner, gives her an advantage during the friendly competition.

Kendall Jenner, 26, has a solo TikTok account like her sister Kylie Jenner, while older siblings Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian have joint accounts with their daughters North and Penelope.

Kendall hasn’t updated her account with any new videos.

However, the model was seen out in Los Angeles on Monday with her pal Hailey Bieber.

The two models were seen together at a party at The Nice Guy, where they have been friends for a long time.

Kanye “Ye” West, Kendall’s brother-in-law, was also present. Kanye and Kim are currently divorcing.

Kendall, on the other hand, was not seen with the rapper.

Instead, he’ll be accompanied by Travis Scott, who recently welcomed his second child with Kendall’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

