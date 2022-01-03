In high school, Kim Kardashian claims that classmates would smack her behind: ‘It was so bizarre.’

‘It Was So Bizarre,’ Kim Kardashian says of her high school classmates smacking her behind.

Kim Kardashian West has been a part of the public eye for nearly two decades and continues to do so.

Kardashian West, who has mastered the art of gracefully transitioning into each new phase of her life, appears to have it all – beauty, money, a supportive family, and close friends.

However, accepting her curvy figure hasn’t always been easy for Kardashian West, as she admitted in a recent in-depth interview with journalist Bari Weiss.

Kim Kardashian West may have popularized curvy bodies, but when she was younger, it was all about the ultra-thin models.

Kardashian West revealed how her high school experience shaped her own perceptions of her body in a podcast interview with Bari Weiss in mid-December.

Kardashian West, according to Yahoo Entertainment, said,

“In the 1990s, heroin chic was all the rage.

When I was about 12 years old, I had massive boobs and was always very curvy.”

People would even touch her inappropriately, according to the reality star:

“People used to smack my butt when I was in high school.

That was something that everyone did before.

“It was completely bizarre.”

Kim Kardashian West continued, telling Bari Weiss that she didn’t start seeing body representation in the media until she was in her senior year of high school.

“Until the end of high school, no one looked like me, and then it was Jennifer Lopez and Salma Hayek, and I was like, ‘That’s it! I see it, I see it,’ and it felt great.”

She admitted that finding clothes that fit her properly became more difficult as she pursued a high-profile career.

Designers didn’t send Kardashian West clothes because they thought she wouldn’t fit into them, according to her.

Kardashian West would request that the clothes be sent to her anyway, claiming that she could “squeeze” into them.

Kardashian West’s marriage to Kanye West cemented her position as a fashion force, and she began to appear on more magazine covers, prompting designers to rush to dress her.

Of course, Kardashian West revolutionized not only pop culture…

