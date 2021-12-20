In his custody battle with ex-wife Kate, Jon Gosselin foregoes lawyers and represents himself, begging to reconnect with their children.

In his custody battle with ex-wife Kate, Jon Gosselin foregoes lawyers and represents himself as he BEGS to reconnect with their children.

In his tumultuous custody battle with his ex-wife Kate, Jon Gosselin has dropped his lawyers and is now representing himself.

Kate, 46, has custody of the 17-year-old sextuplets Leah, Alexis, Joel, and Aaden, while Jon, 44, has custody of Hannah and Collin following a years-long custody battle.

The father recently made a request to see his ex-wife’s children, including their twin daughters Mady and Cara, 21, who live with her when they return home from college.

The Sun has learned exclusively that Jon filed to have his lawyers removed from their custody battle on November 23.

He is now “in propria persona,” which means he is representing himself without the assistance of a lawyer, according to the Pennsylvania court.

When Kate and her ex-husband divorced in 2009 after ten years of marriage, they had a tumultuous custody battle.

Kate is said to have “no contact” with their son Collin, who spent two years in an inpatient special needs program before moving in with his father.

Kate Plus 8 was canceled after Jon filed a contempt petition against Kate on October 18, 2019, alleging she filmed the four minor children in her custody without his consent, as previously reported by The Sun.

On October 1, 2019, Kate Plus 8 aired a special episode called College Bound, which focused on their twin daughters Mady and Cara’s college tours and a family vacation.

Jon claimed he received no notification from Kate or TLC that “filming of the minor children was to take place” for the episode.

Kate and/or the TLC must provide him with a “filming schedule including the date, time, and location of filming” as part of a May 14, 2019 agreement.

Kate claimed she “was under the mistaken impression” that the network was “handling all notifications to the Father and that she was not personally responsible for these notifications” regarding filming for the episode in her response to his petition on October 30, 2019.

She then filed a counterclaim against Jon, accusing him of continuing to “publicly embarrass” her and “taint” her reputation, preventing her from continuing the show.

Kate held him responsible for the series’ cancellation by TLC.

Jon made an appearance on Dr. Phil in November.

Oz is expected to provide an update on their child custody battle.

“I text them every single year,” the father of eight admitted, adding that he hasn’t spoken to his twins in eight years.

Hannah has been “snubbed by her brothers,” he claims.