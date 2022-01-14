In his final interview before death, Bob Saget explained the ‘healing’ power of comedy: ‘It Helped Me Survive.’

In his final interview before his death, Bob Saget detailed the ‘healing’ power of comedy: ‘It Helped Me Survive.’

During his final TV interview before his death, Bob Saget discussed how comedy helped him get through tough times.

The interview aired on CBS Mornings on January 14, just days before he died.

“I used to dance in the living room and just start dancing stupid to make everyone laugh, just like silent film stars,” Saget said of his early love of comedy.

“I knew a few jokes, but they weren’t really jokes; it was more like, ‘I’ve got to perform, I’ve got to make people laugh.’… I know it’s therapeutic for people.”

“It was a defense mechanism, and it truly helped me survive,” the Full House alum admitted.

It kept me mentally alive rather than destroying me.”

On January 9, one day after performing a live show, Saget was discovered unresponsive in his Florida hotel room.

On January 8, he tweeted, “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville.”

“It was a well-received performance.”

Once again, thank you to @RealTimWilkins for allowing me to open.

I had no idea I had worked for two hours tonight.

This s–t has reawakened my addiction.”

The former America’s Funniest Home Videos host, who is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, had suffered a tragic loss earlier in his life that inspired him to make a difference.

Gay, his younger sister, was diagnosed with the rare disease scleroderma at the age of 43 and died four years later.

In a CBS interview on Friday, he said, “We were all in the room when she let out her last breath and… it felt like [her]soul [was]going past us.”

“The only way my family managed to stay alive was through a sense of humour.”

In honor of his sister, Saget helped raise funds for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, noting that “to truly do her justice” would entail “making huge strides” in the search for a cure.

“I can’t stand by and watch what happened to my sister happen to more people,” he continued, “and raising awareness is one of the ways to get there.”

“It’s an homage to her for me, and I’m telling her that her life had a real purpose,” she says.

