In his final journal entries before his death in 2018, Avicii wrote about dealing with “urgent” pain.

Avicii’s final words have been revealed, more than three years after his death.

The DJ (real name Tim Bergling) committed suicide in April 2018 at the age of 28.

In the upcoming book Tim – The Official Biography of Avicii, journalist Mns Mosesson explores the musician’s life and legacy, which includes some of the Swedish native’s heartbreaking journal entries from his stays in various treatment facilities.

“It had to be explained to me in a very logical and caveman-like manner in order for me to fully comprehend its nature and how it was harming me.”

Oh, the anguish.

“Why am I in pain now? Uncomfortable feeling,” the musician wrote in 2015 after his family staged an intervention at the Ibiza Calm rehab center.

“Pain is something Tim will have to deal with in the future.

Future Tim is better at dealing with pain than present Tim because there are already too many present pains to deal with.”

“I had a hard time accepting never drinking again,” he wrote in another message, “even though all doctors strongly suggested waiting at least a year before even having a beer.”

… Of course, I didn’t listen to the majority of the doctors; instead, I listened to the couple who said it would be fine if I was cautious.

I was naive and ignorant, and I was still on a never-ending tour around the world, because once you’ve circled it once, guess what?”

“You start right back over,” the “Levels” artist continued.

Those days in the hospital were the most anxiety-free and stress-free days I’ve had in the last six years; they were my true vacations, as depressing as that may sound.”

“The shedding of the soul is the last attachment, before it restarts!” he wrote in his diary after detailing some of the aspects of recovery that were “a little bit scary.”

The Grammy nominee had a number of health issues in the years leading up to his death, including a hospitalization in 2012 for acute pancreatitis, which was reportedly caused by excessive drinking.

He had surgery to remove his appendix and gallbladder two years later.

Due to ill health, he was forced to stop performing live in 2016.

In October 2017, a documentary was released in which Avicii expressed concerns about his health.

“I’ve been completely honest with everyone I work with and everyone I’ve met.

