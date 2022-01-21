In his final public appearance before his death at the age of 74, Meat Loaf was all smiles as he sang with his band and launched whiskey.

MEAT Loaf was beaming as he sang onstage for the last time before his death.

The photos were taken in March 2021 and show the 74-year-old performing with country artist John Rich at Redneck Riviera Nashville.

When he launched a whiskey brand in Nashville, Tennessee, he appeared to be larger than life.

The singing legend passed away with his wife Deborah by his side, but the cause of death has yet to be determined.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” a statement posted on the star’s official Facebook page said.

“During the last 24 hours, his daughters Pearl and Amanda, as well as close friends, have been with him.

“His incredible career spanned six decades, during which he sold over 100 million albums worldwide and appeared in over 65 films, including “Fight Club,” “Focus,” “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and “Wayne’s World.”

“We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we are grateful for all of your love and support as we grieve the loss of such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.”

“We appreciate your consideration of our need for privacy at this time.

Don’t ever stop rocking!” says his heart to your souls.

Meat Loaf’s real name was Marvin Lee Aday, and he had a six-decade-long career.

He rose to fame thanks to his powerful, all-encompassing voice, which he honed as a child in Texas.

The Bat Out Of Hell trilogy is among the star’s most popular musical works, having sold millions of albums worldwide.

In 2016, he received the Q Awards’ Hero Award, which he dedicated to everyday heroes and urged people to “bring love back into the world.”

Since collapsing onstage in June 2016, the rock legend has been plagued by health problems and rumors that he is dying.

He’s given several interviews with slurred speech, and Katie Price even said she thought he’d died.

He did, however, have back surgery nearly two months ago to remove a cyst on his back – and he’s finally revealed what’s going on.

“Listen, I’m not going to die.”

I’ll be fine after three months of therapy.

I’m tired of discussing it.

“From now on, I’m not going to talk about it,” he stated.

