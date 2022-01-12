In his first court appearance since his arrest, Jason Barker, the ‘killer’ boyfriend of Kardashian manager Angela Kukawski, appears stoic.

In his first court appearance following his arrest, Jason Barker, the ‘killer’ boyfriend of Kardashian manager Angela Kukawski, appears stoic.

On Monday, Angela Kukawski’s ‘killer’ boyfriend made his first court appearance.

Jason Barker, 49, has been photographed for the first time since being charged with murder in the death of his 55-year-old girlfriend, who was discovered dead in the trunk of her car one day after she was reported missing on December 22.

Jason was photographed wearing a bright yellow t-shirt, blue trousers, and a mask as he stared blankly ahead behind a glass screen, according to photos obtained by The Sun.

At the Van Nuys West Court House, he only spoke to confirm his name and be read his rights. He was represented by Juan Perez, deputy public defender.

After appearing before judge David Yaroslavsky, Barker was arraigned until February 23.

When The Sun approached the public defender in court, he made a note of a medical order that was handed to the judge, but he declined to comment further.

After the horrific event, Jason was arrested and charged with murder after the celebrity manager was discovered one day after her missing person’s report was filed.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Kukawski’s death a homicide.

Barker is suspected of killing Kukawski in her Sherman Oaks home and then putting her body in her car, which he then drove to a family member’s Simi Valley home and fled.

Prosecutors say she was stabbed to death with a knife, and Barker is currently being held in the Van Nuys Jail in Los Angeles.

Bail was raised from (dollar)2 million to (dollar)3.07 million on December 29.

Barker was depicted in social media photos obtained by The Sun late last month as a devoted family man with a number of children, siblings, and his elderly mother.

One photo shows the tattooed murder suspect beaming in his kitchen as he cooks a steak, while another shows him arm in arm with his ex-wife, Alison, and his children.

Alison confirmed to The Sun that Jason was her ex-husband and that they divorced in 2017, but she refused to comment further on his arrest.

Barker allegedly attacked Kukawski “with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion, and a sadistic purpose,” according to the district attorney.

According to the accused’s criminal record, he had only received traffic tickets in the past.

Kukawski worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills as a mother of five children.

They specialize in “financial management services to entertainers, athletes, and high-net-worth individuals,” according to the company’s website.

In addition to the Kardashians, the business manager worked with the Tupac Shakur estate and Kanye West…

