In his first ET interview on the set of ‘Full House,’ Bob Saget praises his co-stars.

In His First ET Interview on the ‘Full House’ Set, Bob Saget Praises His Co-Stars

Bob Saget was a genuine, supportive, and funny star from the beginning of his career as an actor and comedian.

Following the late comedian’s untimely death on Sunday, ET looks back at our first interviews with him.

ET spoke with Saget when he was a co-host on the short-lived CBS news talk show The Morning Program, and his sharp wit and wryly self-deprecating sense of humor were already evident.

“It’s the kind of show where four people are on it and they really like each other,” Saget told ET in 1987, quickly adding, “Well, they don’t like me, but I really like them.”

Saget used the skills he learned on The Morning Program to play a fake morning show host on Full House, which premiered in September 1987.

Saget played Danny Tanner, a widowed father of three daughters who enlists the help of his brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos) and childhood best friend Joey (Dave Coulier) to raise his three daughters, DJ (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodi Sweetin), and the infant Michelle (both Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen).

ET was on the set of Full House during its first season, and Saget gushed about his co-stars, especially the young actresses who played his daughters.

“We have twins who play the babies, and they are just amazing,” Saget said of the Olsen sisters, accurately foreshadowing their future success.

“She’s a really good actress!” Saget exclaimed of Bure, “and she’s made me cry several times during comedic scenes!”

“And Jodie Sweetin,” Saget said, “she’s like a little George Burns.”

“She has a natural comic delivery that is fantastic.”

The dynamic stand-up comic also discussed the show’s popularity and injected his notoriously risqué sense of humour.

“A lot of parents tell me, ‘This isn’t a show I’m afraid my parents will watch because it teaches a lesson and no one gets hurt.’

And the women are dressed, which is one of my issues with the show,” Saget joked.

“I believe that everyone should be.”

