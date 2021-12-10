In his first interview since the tragedy at Astroworld, Travis Scott denies legal liability.

Travis Scott is speaking out for the first time about the Astroworld concert tragedy, which claimed the lives of ten people and left countless others injured.

In an hour-long interview with Charlamagne tha God on Dec. 8, the rapper denied knowing anything about the chaos that was going on in the crowd amid multiple lawsuits filed against him.

ten.

“I didn’t know the exact details of the fatal crowd surge until minutes before the press conference,” he said.

“And you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’…People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that…” he continued before trailing off.

Scott also denied hearing anything from the audience that caused him to stop the show, claiming that when he checked in, he “just didn’t hear” any distress from the audience.

He explained, “You want to make sure fans get the attention they deserve.”

I took advantage of any opportunity to see something similar.

I had to stop it a couple of times to make sure everyone was okay, and I really just go by the collective energy of the fans – call and response.

Scott said it was difficult to see anything out of the ordinary in the show, from the music and lights to the pyrotechnics.

“You can only help what you can see, and whatever you’re told, you stop,” he said.

When asked about the “raging” culture that surrounds his shows, Scott said he’s been attempting to strike a balance between what the fans want and the safety of his performers.

“That’s something I’ve been working on for a long time,” he said, “creating these experiences and trying to show that they’re happening in a safe environment.”

“As artists, we put our faith in professionals to ensure that when things go wrong, people can get out safely.”

And in terms of energy, this night felt exactly like a regular show to me.”

“It didn’t feel like people were just showing up to be harmful,” he continued.

“People just showed up to have a good time, and then something unfortunate happened, and I think we really just got to figure out what that was,” Scott said, adding that while “there isn’t a textbook definition” of raging, his concerts are supposed to be about “fun,” not “harm.”

Travis Scott Denies Legal Liability in First Interview After Astroworld Tragedy