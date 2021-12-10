In his first interview since the tragedy, Travis Scott denies knowing about the Astroworld injuries, saying, ‘It Really Hurts.’

Travis Scott has spoken out about his perspective during the fatal crowd surge at the 2021 Astroworld Festival.

“I didn’t know the exact details [of the incident]until minutes before the press conference [after my set],” the 30-year-old Texas native said in a lengthy YouTube interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Thursday, December 9.

“And you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’ People pass out, bad things happen at concerts, but something like that…”

The “Sicko Mode” rapper also claimed that he was unaware of the nature of the attendees’ injuries until much later, claiming that his view of the audience from the stage was limited.

“It’s crazy because I’m that artist as well,” Scott said. “Anytime you hear something like that, you want to turn off the show.”

“You want to make sure that fans get the attention they require.

I did it whenever I could see something similar.

I took a couple of breaks to make sure everyone was okay, and I mostly rely on the collective energy of the fans — call and response.

That was something I didn’t hear.

You can only help what you can see, and whatever you’re told, you stop when they tell you to.”

Scott, who is expecting his second child with Kylie Jenner, said he’s been on an “emotional roller coaster” since the November 5 incident.

“It gets so hard because, you know, I’m always so emotionally connected to my fans,” he told the 43-year-old author of Black Privilege.

“I went through something, and I believe fans and people’s parents went through something as well.”

It hurts the community and the city.

It’s just been a lot of thoughts and feelings about it, as well as a lot of grieving and trying to wrap my head around it.”

Last month, during Scott’s Astroworld concert in Houston, Texas, ten people died — and many more were injured — when the crowd rushed the stage during the “Out West” musician’s performance, causing a mass accident.

During a news conference early on November 6, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pea said, “This is a tragic night.”

