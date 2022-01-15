In his new song “Eazy,” Kanye “Ye” West raps about stomping on “Pete Davidson’s a**.”

In his new song “Eazy,” Kanye “Ye” West raps about beating “Pete Davidson’s Ass.”

Ye (formerly Kanye West) has just released a diss track directed at Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Check out the sassy lyrics below.

There appears to be some resentment between Kim Kardashian’s ex and her new flame.

On Friday, Jan. 4, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, released a new song.

He raps about slapping Pete Davidson on track 14, in which he claims to have beaten him up.

“God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” Ye sings on “Eazy,” a collaboration with The Game, before a woman’s voice asks, “Who?”

“I watch four kids for, like, five hours a day,” Ye says later in the song, adding, “I got love for the nannies, but real family is better The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop taking the credit.”

“Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door What do you think the point of really being rich for? When you give ’em everything, they only want more Bougie and unruly, y’all need to do some chores,” the song continues.

“We havin’ the best divorce ever If we go to court, we’ll go to court together Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we’ll go to Kourt’s together,” the musician, 44, appears to say in the lyrics, referring to his split from Kim, 41, in 2021.

Finally, Ye raps, “And my new bitch bad I know Illuminati mad,” referring to actress Julia Fox, whom he recently began dating.

Kim and Pete had a pizza date in Los Angeles just days before the diss track was released.

“It’s all very lighthearted and enjoyable.”

It’s a significant change, and it’s exactly what she requires right now.

A source told E! News, “She enjoys how easy and effortless it is.”

“Pete is a charming and amusing character.

It’s very sweet to see them light up when they’re around each other.”

Kim is keeping her love life separate from her role as a mother, according to the source.

The SKIMS founder isn’t “at a point” where she wants to bring Pete around her children, according to the source.

“For the time being, she’s keeping everything separate.

“She wants to be sensitive to the feelings of the children,” the source said.

“When she’s not with the kids, she’s with Pete.”

Kim, on the other hand…

