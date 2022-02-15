In his new Valentine’s Day song, ‘Alone,’ Nick Cannon pines for his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Is Nick Cannon pining for his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, this Valentine’s Day? The talk show host released a new song on Monday that serves as a love letter to his ex-wife.

The 41-year-old artist and TV personality belts out some particularly poignant lyrics in his new song “Alone,” which samples Carey’s 1990 single “Love Take Time.”

“I say I’m cool when I know I miss it,” Cannon sings on the track. “I’d trade it all for the case if I could have you back if I could go back to where we started.”

“This is for anyone else who is (hashtag)ALONE on Valentines Day… I had to come Raw from the heart on this one,” Cannon wrote on Twitter after posting the song.

This is for anyone else who is (hashtag)ALONE on Valentine’s Day… I had to go raw on this one.

While the song is billed as “an ode to Mariah Carey,” some of Cannon’s lyrics are very specific and autobiographical.

“As much as I want you back It’s probably better where you at,” Cannon sings at one point. “Because I’m still running the streets, I’m still all in the sheets Having babies, models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me.”

Cannon and Carey married in 2008 and divorced in 2016.

Monroe and Moroccan, their 10-year-old twins, are the couple’s children.

Cannon also has 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, as well as 4-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 13-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.

Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed their seventh child, Zen, last year.

Zen passed away in December at the age of five months after a battle with brain cancer.

Cannon and model Brie Tiesi announced their pregnancy in January.

During an episode of his daytime talk show The Nick Cannon Show, Cannon revealed the news.

Carey is also said to be dating choreographer and dancer Bryan Tanaka for quite some time.

