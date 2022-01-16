In his song “Eazy,” Kanye West mentions Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, is threatened in a new Kanye West track.

Since October 2021, the reality show star has been linked to the Saturday Night Live comedian.

The rapper threatens to “kick Pete Davidson’s a**” in Kanye’s new song, ‘Eazy.’

The song snippet, which was co-written with The Game and leaked on social media before its official release, is about his ex-wife’s new boyfriend.

“God saved me from the crash so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Kanye raps.

The song’s official version was released at midnight on January 14, 2022 as a follow-up to Ye’s studio album, Donda.

The diss track arrives just days after his ex-girlfriend and Davidson were spotted getting cozy during a secret LA pizza date, as exclusively revealed by The Sun.

The couple was seen holding hands and hugging while waiting for their meal at Jon andamp; Vinny’s Italian restaurant.

“My life was never (Eazy),” Ye begins his song, before moving on to the Kardashians and his own children.

“When you give ’em everything, all they want is more Boujee and unruly,” he says, implying that his children are spoiled.

“God saved me from that crash Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass (Who?),” he raps after going after his ex’s boyfriend.

“And my new bitch bad I know Illuminati mad,” Ye reportedly says in the song’s lyrics, referring to Fox.

Julia Fox, an actress, is Ye’s girlfriend.

On New Year’s Eve, they met up.

Kim, on the other hand, has moved on with Pete Davidson, a comedian who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018 and has also been linked to Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Dynevor.

After divorcing Kanye earlier this year, Kim has been linked to the SNL star since October 2021.

The couple has gone on casual dates to Davidson’s hometown of Staten Island, New York.

Ye has been taking Fox on lavish dates at hotels like the London West Hollywood, where rooms start at (dollar)400 a night and suites cost (dollar)880.

He took Fox to see Slave Play and then to dinner at Carbone in New York City.

