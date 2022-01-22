In Honor of the Lunar New Year, ‘Snowdrop’ will air a two-episode finale.

Snowdrop, a Korean drama produced by Disney(plus) and JTBC, is coming to an end.

Despite its initial controversy, the K-drama has developed a following of fans who are enamored with its storyline.

Snowdrop has a total of 16 episodes, but the finale schedule has changed, according to JTBC.

As the Lunar New Year approaches, the TV network has made a few changes to reflect the occasion.

It’s not uncommon for K-Pop stars to try their hand at acting.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s first K-drama, Snowdrop, piqued fans’ interest.

Her first on-screen role has both proven and raised questions about her acting abilities.

The storyline based on Korean historical events has sparked the most controversy for the K-drama.

Jisoo co-stars with Jung Hae-in, a rising star in South Korea.

Jung has become a fan favorite since his acting debut in Bride of Century in 2014.

Jung shot to fame in 2021 after appearing in Netflix’s short K-drama DP.

Jung played an army soldier tasked with bringing back deserters, drawing on his own military experience.

Jung and Jisoo play Im Soo-ho and Eun Young-ro in Snowdrop.

The two characters are torn apart by political upheaval in North and South Korea in this drama and romance.

In a North-South romance story, they try to understand their emotions while doing so.

Jung Hae-in Got Two Hours of Sleep to Prepare for His K-Drama Role in ‘Snowdrop’

The K-drama’s 16-episode run was set to end in February.

According to Soompi, JTBC made a public announcement about Snowdrop’s finale on January 21.

Instead of Saturday and Sunday, the final two episodes will premiere on the same night.

“Snowdrop” will air episodes 15 and 16 on January 30 at 10 p.m., according to JTBC. The change in the finale schedule is due to the Lunar New Year.

On February 1st, there will be a holiday.

Many TV networks, according to Soompi, change the air dates of their programs to accommodate the festivities.

Fans aren’t ready to let go of the K-drama, which has aired 11 episodes.

Fans have praised Jisoo and Jung’s on-screen and off-screen chemistry, according to Soompi’s Twitter post.

Despite Snowdrop’s numerous setbacks, fans have grown to appreciate its intricate plot.

