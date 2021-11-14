In Honor of Travis Barker’s Birthday, Take a Look at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Cutest Photos.

Happy birthday to the Kardashian family’s newest member!

Travis Barker might be thinking to himself, “What’s My Age Again?” (he’s 46 today, Nov.

14), he is well aware that his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian adores “All of the Small Things” about him.

We can’t get enough of the Kravis love, despite the Blink-182 puns.

Travis and Kourtney can’t keep their hands off each other…or lips, thanks to Travis’ tattoo of the Poosh founder’s pout. From kicking off spooky season in the sexiest way possible to the steamy Venetian gondola ride that sparked a thousand ships DMs, Travis and Kourtney can’t keep their hands off each other…or lips, thanks to Travis’ tattoo of the Poosh founder’s pout

And, as an E! News insider revealed on Oct. 1, their PDA culminated in a “super sentimental” proposal.

According to the source, “Kourtney was overjoyed and clearly emotional.”

“She started crying and couldn’t stop saying, ‘I love you,'” says the narrator.

Megan Fox, Kourtney and Travis’ bestie on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, gushed about their “karmic bond.”

Megan previously told E! News, “They are soulmates.”

“They are in love with each other and have a very strong bond.”

Relive their cutest couple moments and PDA pics below in honor of Travis’ birthday, as Kourtney and Travis tease that they’re hoping for a baby on the way.

In West Hollywood, Calif., Kourtney and Travis were spotted leaving the vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen.

Several times over the years, the two friends and neighbors would stoke romance rumors.

“It was a family dinner,” a source later tells E! News of Kourtney and Travis’ dinner at Nobu in Malibu in February 2019.

They’ve known each other for a long time.

They’ve been neighbors for a long time and see each other at church and with their children.

They’ve spent a lot of time together and frequently go to the movies or get ice cream with their children.

They are always having a good time together.

He’s a nice guy, and their children get along swimmingly.

Kourtney’s children come over for playdates, and vice versa.

They have a wonderful friendship.”

Kourtney and Travis have hung out together on occasion over the years, both alone and with other family members.

When asked if he is dating Kourtney at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards by E!’s Justin Sylvester, Travis responded, “Oh, that’s so funny.”

She’s merely a close friend.”

Kourtney and Travis sparked romance rumors once more in January 2021 when they both posted…

