In “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” Meat Loaf explains what “That” means.

In the song “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” Meat Loaf explains what “That” means.

Meat Loaf’s “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” is one of the most well-known classic rock songs of the 1990s.

Bat Out of Hell, Meat Loaf’s debut album from 1977, is one of his most well-known.

His over-the-top musical style was defined by this album.

It also included “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” two of his most famous songs.

A wave of 1970s nostalgia swept the nation in the 1990s.

Meat Loaf followed up Bat Out of Hell with Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell in 1993.

“I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” a Gothic extravaganza directed by Michael Bay of Armageddon and Transformers fame, was featured in Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell.

In a 2014 interview with Yahoo! News, Meat Loaf, according to The Independent, talked about the song.

Jim Steinman, the song’s writer, was concerned that fans wouldn’t understand what “that” meant, according to him.

“When we were recording it, Jim said something to the effect of, ‘People aren’t going to know what ‘that’ is,'” the singer recalled.

“‘Of course they are,’ I said.

‘How could they not know?’ he says, ‘They aren’t going to.'”

What “that” was, according to Meat Loaf.

“It’s the line before every chorus,” he explained. “I believe there are nine of them.”

Because Jimmy likes to write, you forget what the line was before you get to, ‘I won’t do that.'” In the full 11-minute version of the song, Meat Loaf sings that he’d do anything for love except “lie to you” and “stop dreaming of you.”

“I’d Do Anything for Love (But Not That)” went on to become a huge hit.

It was the number one.

Meat Loaf’s only number one on the Billboard Hot 100 lasted five weeks.

It spent 22 weeks on the charts.

The song “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” was released on the Bat Out of Hell II: Back into… album.

