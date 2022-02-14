In ‘Inventing Anna,’ who is Jessica Pressler?

In the film ‘Inventing Anna,’ who is Jessica Pressler?

JESSICA Pressler is a New York Magazine journalist who chronicled the rise and fall of con artist Anna Delvey, as depicted in the new Netflix series Inventing Anna.

This isn’t, however, the first time this journalist’s work has been adapted for the big screen.

Jessica Pressler is a contributing editor at New York magazine and an American journalist.

She graduated from Temple University in Philadelphia and worked for Philadelphia magazine and Philadelphia Weekly, according to her personal website.

She moved to New York City in 2005, and her work has appeared in several anthologies of Best Business Writing published by Columbia Journalism School.

Her article The Hustlers at Scores was nominated for a National Magazine Award in 2015, and it was later adapted into the 2019 film Hustlers.

In 2018, Pressler published the now-famous story How Anna Delvey Fooled New York’s Party People.

The story of Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, and how she conned her way into New York’s elite circles by posing as an affluent German-born heiress is told in the article.

The true story, however, was that she was a 20-year-old fraudster who was later convicted of theft and fraud.

She received hundreds of phone calls after the article was published, attempting to option the story.

Pressler chose Shonda Rhimes to direct her investigative piece into the world of television.

“When I had the call with Shonda, that was the calmest phone call I’d ever had,” she remarked at the time of her decision to choose Shondaland.

“It was a very reassuring feeling.”

And saying yes to Shonda made it so much easier to say no to everyone else because no one seemed to mind when I told them who I was going with.

“Because it’s SHONDA,” says the narrator.

Inventing Anna premiered on Netflix on February 11, 2022, and chronicles events from 2013 to 2017.

Pressler, who lives in Queens, continues to work as a staff writer for New York Magazine.

Jessica is credited with creating the series’ foundation and is also a producer on the show, according to Entertainment Daily.

She also writes for Elle and contributes to GQ on a regular basis.