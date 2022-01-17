In Italy, Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan Take a Walk Down the Fashion Runway.

In Italy, Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan Walk the Fashion Runway

Actors Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan walked the runway at the Prada FallWinter 2022 Men’s Show during Milan Fashion Week to represent “real men” and “recognized figures.”

Models, take a backseat!

During Milan Fashion Week, the Prada FallWinter 2022 Men’s Show featured some unexpected faces on the catwalk.

The fashion show was opened by actor Kyle MacLachlan, who walked the runway in a dark overcoat with icy blue shimmering pants and shirt.

The 62-year-old actress, who starred in Sex and the City, wore matching gloves as well.

The show was later closed out by Jeff Goldblum, much to the delight of the audience.

The Jurassic Park star, 69, walked out of a purple-lit tunnel looking surprised to be there, then continued to strut his stuff, flaunting a heavy black coat with furry trim details.

The “Body of Work” fashion show is the latest menswear collection from Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ two-year collaboration.

Prada’s show notes stated, “We were thinking about meaningful fashion, pieces that make sense.”

“Clothes that make people feel important, and thus are important in and of themselves, are not to be discarded.”

“Taking theater and cinema as mirrors of reality, AMO has reimagined the Deposito of the Fondazione Prada as a stage for action, a representation of heightened actuality,” the description continued.

Actors are reality interpreters who use their performances to echo truth.”

“Thank you @rafsimons! What an honor to open the @prada (hashtag)FW22 Menswear Show for (hashtag)MilanoFashionWeek!” Kyle tweeted following the show.

Aside from Jeff and Kyle, eight other actors, including Asa Butterfield of Sex Education, made surprise runway appearances.

The designers created their looks to resemble “real men, well-known figures.”

It’s not the first time Prada has skipped out on its usual supermodels.

Willem Dafoe, Gary Oldman, Jamie Bell, and Adrien Brody all appeared in the prestigious Italian fashion house’s fall 2012 menswear show.

“It’s different [than walking a red carpet]because it’s a more fluid thing, a very simple action,” Defoe explained about his runway experience.

“You don’t have anything on your mind; you just show up and see what happens.”

During Milan Fashion Week, there appears to be a trend of Hollywood heavyweights commandeering the runway.

On January, Machine Gun Kelly made his first appearance.

15 at Dolce and Gabbana’s Men’s FW23 Fashion Show…

