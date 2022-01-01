In January 2022, Hallmark will release five new films to ring in the new year.

In January 2022, Hallmark will release five new movies to ring in the new year.

It’s a new year, and that means new movies on everyone’s favorite feel-good channel.

For the first month of the year, Hallmark Channel has a full slate of premieres planned, including new films starring Lacey Chabert, Emilie Ullerup, Kevin McGarry (When Calls the Heart), and others.

The following are the new Hallmark Channel movies scheduled for January 2022.

In Hallmark’s first new film of 2022, Jen Lilley co-stars with Christopher Russell.

Lilley plays Mackenzie Sullivan, a New York marketing executive who is struggling to keep her clients in Where Your Heart Belongs.

When Mackenzie’s best friend Olivia (Jill Morrison) announces that she is getting married in two weeks, she invites Mackenzie to join her in their small town to help plan the big day.

However, there is a snag.

Olivia’s cousin Dylan (Russell), who is also her ex, will have to work closely with her.

In January, the movie Where Your Heart Belongs will be released.

The Wedding Veil is the first film in a trilogy about longtime college friends who discover an antique veil that is said to bring true love to whoever possesses it. Chabert is a regular on Hallmark Channel.

The veil is first given to Avery (Chabert) of the three friends.

She meets a handsome stranger named Peter (McGarry) shortly after it arrives in her hands.

While their romance hits a snag due to a misunderstanding, the veil appears to work its magic and they grow closer.

Avery’s two friends, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney, are played by Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney.

The Wedding Veil premieres on January 15th.

The Perfect Pairing, starring Nazneen Contractor and Brennan Elliott and shot on location at Pellar Estates Winery in Ontario, Canada, is a must-see for wine enthusiasts.

Contractor portrays Christina, an influential food and wine critic who visits a winery she had previously panned.

She tries to flee as quickly as she can, but an accident traps her at the winery while she recovers.

While she assists with the winery’s annual wine tapping party, single dad Michael (Elliott) helps her recover.

The Perfect Pairing premieres on Saturday, January 5th.

Taylor (Emilie Ullerup of Chesapeake Shores) is…

