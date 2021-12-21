In January, Netflix will remove a critically acclaimed murder mystery film.

One of the best Boston-set films is set to leave Netflix next month.

Clint Eastwood’s critically acclaimed drama Mystic River will be removed from Netflix in January.

The 2003 film is one of Eastwood’s best from the twenty-first century, winning two of the six Oscars for which it was nominated.

Brian Helgeland, the writer of LA Confidential, adapted Dennis Lehane’s novel Mystic River.

Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, and Kevin Bacon star in the film as three Irish-American men who were childhood friends but have since drifted apart.

Sean (Bacon) is a Massachusetts State Police detective, and Dave (Robbins) is a man who is still haunted 30 years after he was sexually abused and kidnapped.

When Jimmy’s daughter is killed and Dave returns home bloodied, their lives are entwined once more.

Sean is looking into the murder, while Jimmy is looking into it on his own.

Laurence Fushburne, Marcia Gay Harden, and Laura Linney are also among the all-star cast members.

In an uncredited cameo, Eli Wallach appears.

Eastwood was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Director for his work on Mystic River, which was an instant hit.

Harden was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Best Picture, and Best Adapted Screenplay for the film.

Since Ben-Hur in 1959, Penn and Robbins became the first Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor duo to win both Oscars.

(The only other film to do so was Dallas Buys Club, which had both Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto win Academy Awards in 2013.) Mystic River was also a big box office success, grossing (dollar)156.8 million worldwide.

Despite the fact that Mystic River is no longer available on Netflix, HBO Max has it.

Most online movie rental services also offer it for rent.

For those who want to have the film in their home libraries, Warner Bros. also released it on Blu-ray and DVD.

On Netflix, there aren’t many other Eastwood films.

On the platform, In The Line of Fire and Space Cowboys are still available.

Many of his other films, including both of his Best Picture Oscar winners Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby, are available on HBO Max.

There are also films like Gran Torino, J Edgar, Changeling, Jersey Boys, and The 15:17 to Paris.

Cry Macho was directed by Eastwood, who is now 91 years old.

He could have directed another film by the time you finish reading this.

