In just 12 months, a woman who drank two litres of Coca-Cola per day lost 9 stone.

A 9-STONE weight loss has been achieved by a woman who was addicted to fizzy drinks and holiday snacks.

Jessica Lovejoy, 32, is looking forward to the festive season with a new look after losing an incredible 9 stone in just a year.

Before turning her life around, the care worker weighed 18st and was a size 22.

Jess, from Dapto, New South Wales, Australia, has lost weight and is now a size six, weighing 8st 9lbs. She says she will have more control than ever at Christmas this year.

“I would drink at least two litres of Coke every day and very rarely drank water,” Jessica explained.

“I have a fizzy drink first thing in the morning and a fizzy drink last thing before bed, then I brush my teeth.”

“I’ve never had self-control; I remember making a cake and putting it in the oven, then pulling it out before it was fully cooked.”

“I’d eat the cake mix just to eat the cake mix.”

“I started making a cake, but I couldn’t wait for it to be done.

“I lacked willpower when it came to food, and I would frequently binge on potato chips, biscuits, cake, and chocolate.”

“I’d just eat whatever I wanted without thinking about what I was putting into my body.”

“I just decided that wasn’t how I wanted to do things any longer; I wanted to start taking care of myself differently, and I wanted to love myself more.”

“I gave away all of my favorite snack foods and replaced them with foods that are better for me and make me feel better.”

“I’m not sure where the willpower came from, but it’s there.”

Jessica went to her doctor after experiencing pain in her knees and feet, and he suggested she try Duromine to lose weight.

“I was working as a carer last year, and it’s a very physical job, running around a lot, not having much time to sit down, and I was getting a lot of pain in my knees and feet,” Jessica explained.

“I went to my doctor, who had already referred me to a physiotherapist for lower back pain, which was fantastic, but I knew that losing weight would help a lot of this.”

“After my doctor advised me to lose weight, I was prescribed Duromine.

“Because it’s a costly medication, I decided not to flush it down the toilet and instead try to recycle it.”

“I really didn’t want…

