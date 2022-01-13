In just 60 seconds, a new 360 toothbrush for kids cleans all of their teeth.

It’s made to make getting kids to brush their teeth a little easier.

The first next-generation toothbrush for children in the UK sits in the mouth like a gum shield, ensuring that all surfaces are cleaned and bacteria are eliminated in 60 seconds.

Wiggle gets its name from the fact that it ‘wiggles’ in your mouth and cleans your teeth without the need for brushing.

It’s made of soft silicone and can withstand a depth of up to 2 meters.

The device features a wireless charging stand, making it portable and compact; a full charge can last up to three weeks.

Wiggle is a fluoride-free toothpaste foamy for children aged two and up.

Whites Beaconsfield, which also makes electric toothbrushes and toothpastes, invented Wiggle.

Ollie Brittan, 27, and his brother Toby Brittan, 28, along with their friend Tom Jansons, 29, founded Whites Beaconsfield.

“We created Wiggle to eliminate a very common global issue when it comes to children brushing their teeth,” Ollie said.

The goal was to make what had previously been a tedious and stressful daily task for children into a fun activity.

We believe we’ve succeeded in making tooth brushing a fun and enjoyable activity for kids to look forward to every morning and evening.”

“We wanted our next product to be a critical problem solver,” Toby explained.

We discovered a major grey area, the problem of children not liking to brush their teeth, after conducting extensive market research within the oral care industry.

Parents are not only having difficulty convincing their children to brush their teeth, but they are also not brushing them properly.

“We are overjoyed to have created a product that takes the stress out of toothbrushing for parents and makes it fun for kids after nearly a year of research and development.”

Our fun alternative to a traditional toothbrush cleans every tooth from every angle while also being enjoyable and fun to use.”

“Wiggle from Whites Beaconsfield is a real game changer,” said Dr. Ali Hussain, a qualified NHS and private dentist.

This revolutionary product will change the way we teach our children to brush their teeth.

As a parent, I understand the stress of trying to get your child to brush their teeth, and this is the solution.

Wiggle not only makes brushing your teeth a fun activity, but it also cleans them more effectively in a 360-degree manner in just sixty seconds.”