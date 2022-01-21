In just a few days, Sydney Sweeney grew her Instagram following to over one million people.

Sydney Sweeney amassed over a million Instagram followers in just a few days.

To say Sydney Sweeney is a rising star is an understatement.

The actor-producer appears to be in every hot project these days.

On her ever-growing resume, the Spokane native has already appeared in a number of films and television shows.

Sweeney’s popularity grows as she works on a growing number of projects.

Her Instagram following, for example, is rapidly increasing.

Despite the fact that Sweeney could easily be typecast, she seems to enjoy taking on roles in a variety of genres.

Her work on The Handmaid’s Tale, Sharp Objects, The White Lotus, and, of course, Euphoria will be recognized by fans.

Sweeney, on the other hand, has a distinct cast of characters.

In fact, fans are sometimes unaware that their favorite characters are all played by the same actor.

Despite this, more people are discovering Sweeney and becoming fans every day.

Her Instagram following bears witness to this.

Sweeney had 4.2 million followers on the wildly popular social media app on Friday, January 14.

However, as of today (January 21), the Nocturne actress has 5.5 million followers on Instagram.

We can only expect that number to rise as a new episode of Euphoria airs in just a few days.

pic.twitter.comJg9VOdXvLW xoxo

Brad Pitt Taught Sydney Sweeney a Life-Long Mentality

While some people enjoy having large social media followings, Sweeney appears to be uncomfortable with the pressure that the platform places on her.

She even admitted that social media is the most unhealthy aspect of her life.

The Players Table producer revealed in an interview with Hello Giggles that simply posting on Instagram gives her anxiety.

“It’s so sad because before I post a picture, I literally debate for an hour whether or not I should post it,” Sweeney admitted.

“I know something’s wrong when I have to think that hard about something so simple.”

I know everyone says, “I don’t care what they think,” but that isn’t me.

I read the comments and they have an impact on me.”

cassie GB8zzllC7L pic.twitter.com

Sydney Sweeney Reveals the Scene She Was Most Afraid to Film in ‘Euphoria’; It Wasn’t a Nude Scene

Sweeney may not read the comments, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t read them…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.