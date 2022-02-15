In Kanye West’s Instagram posts for Valentine’s Day, who is Skete?

In Kanye West’s Valentine’s Day Instagram posts, who is Skete?

After posting on Instagram, KANYE West appears to have a new nickname for Pete Davidson: Skete.

Since West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian began dating the comedian, the two have been engaged in a verbal battle.

The 44-year-old musician has started sharing his thoughts on Kim’s dating life and parenting decisions on his Instagram account.

On February 14, 2022, Ye posted an image on Instagram of a man in a chokehold with another man.

“Please do nothing physical to Skete at my wife’s request,” the rapper wrote. “I’m going to handle the situation myself.”

West hasn’t made it clear whether Skete is referring to Davidson.

A screenshot of text messages between Kim and Kanye was also included in the post.

A message from a contact named “Kim Other Phone” is allegedly seen in the screenshot, telling Ye that he is creating a “dangerous and scary” environment.

“Someone will hurt Pete, and it will be entirely your fault,” the text continues.

Ye seemed to keep referring to Pete as “Skete” and airing his grievances in a series of posts.

“Hold your spouse close,” said one post, which was later removed.

Make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them, because there’s a Skete waiting in every filthy a** alley to help you destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around your kids.”

While West hasn’t explicitly stated that Skete refers to Davidson, it’s also unclear what the name means.

Skete appears to be a play on the word skeet, which usually refers to a type of clay pigeon trapshooting.

Although a slang meaning of the word is sperm ejaculation.

With the word “skeeter,” it can also refer to a “trashy” white male who is sometimes referred to as a “hillbilly.”