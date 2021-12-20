In light of the impending shortage, experts recommend stocking up on specific food items.

In light of the impending shortage, experts advise stocking up on specific food items.

Hazelnuts – and all the food products that rely on them – are about to become scarce due to a new supply chain problem.

Experts advise Americans to stock up on popular foods such as Nutella right away.

It all boils down to Turkey’s economic policies, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the central bank of his country to cut interest rates at least twice this autumn, the second time on Nov.

The Turkish lira began to depreciate shortly after that.

In November, the local currency plummeted 30% against the US dollar, and the trend has continued this month.

Erdogan is said to be blaming foreign governments for the economic downturn, claiming that they have saboteurs in Turkey.

Erdogan appears to be the focus of widespread protests.

In any case, predicting a hazelnut shortage isn’t difficult.

Turkey is the world’s largest producer of hazelnuts, and major companies like Nutella’s parent company Ferrero rely on it for raw materials.

Farmers of hazelnuts are already having trouble getting the supplies they need to grow crops, according to the WSJ report.

Turkish farmers are said to rely on imported fertilizer and seeds to grow their hazelnuts.

Because their lira is now worth nearly a third less, they are planting fewer hazelnuts in their upcoming crop.

It won’t be long before the consequences of these hard times are felt on store shelves all over the country.

“The world is on the verge of experiencing a hazelnut scarcity.

If you like Nutella, you should stock up on it at your next grocery store visit,” said Turgan Zülfikar.

He is said to work in the United States as a consultant for Turkish businesses looking to break into the American market.

Ferrero has made no comments or issued any warnings about the impending shortage.

Business Insider contacted the company for comment, but they did not respond.

Kinder Bueno and Ferrero Rocher chocolates both contain hazelnuts.

The ray of hope comes from Ferrero, which is centrally located in Italy.

According to reports, the company has been attempting to source hazelnuts from within its own country in order to save money.

This crisis could provide the impetus needed to get that operation back on track, despite the fact that it still has a long way to go…

Entertainment News

