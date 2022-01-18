In Marvel Comics, who is ‘Eternals’ Dane Whitman, aka Black Knight?

In Marvel Comics, who is Dane Whitman aka Black Knight?

Kit Harrington’s Dane Whitman, who appeared in Marvel’s Eternals, drew more attention from fans than Gemma Chan’s godlike Sersi or Lauren Ridloff’s speedster Mikkari.

After Avengers: Endgame brought everyone back, Whitman and the Celestials stand against the rising Deviants.

However, much about Whitman in Eternals is unknown.

Whitman can be found in Marvel Comics.

Dane Whitman of the Eternals had knighthood coursing through his veins in Marvel Comics.

While Thanos carried the burden of the Eternals, Dane Whitman appeared to be destined to be the Black Knight.

As the Black Knight, Sir Percy of Scandia served King Arthur, and his castle was eventually taken by Nathan Garrett.

Garrett, on the other hand, would become a villain and fight Hank Pym as an evil Black Knight.

Whitman Garrett, Nathan Garrett’s nephew, inherited the Black Knight’s castle after Nathan Garrett died.

Dan Whitman began his heroic career by taking the Black Knight’s Ebony Blade.

And, as Kit Harrington’s Dane Whitman prepares to suit up in the Eternals post-credit scene (in addition to Harry Styles’ Starfox debut), it appears that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ready for his heroic career to begin as well.

When Chloé Zhao pitched Eternals to Marvel, she emphasized the cosmic beings while also including a complex mortal character.

Dan Whitman heard a voice asking if he was ready to wield the blade in the post-credits scene of Eternals.

That voice was asking him for a reason.

The Ebony Blade of the Black Knight has a lot of negative consequences.

We can’t wait to see what Kit Harrington’s character, Dane Whitman, has in store for him in (hashtag)Eternalspic.twitter.comOeo1efIYZ8!

It can cut through anything (including super-metals like Wolverine’s adamantium) and feeds on the user’s negative emotions.

They become more violent as a result, prompting Whitman to kill rather than defeat his foes.

Many of these details, however, did not make it into Eternals, which is already among the top five longest superhero films ever made.

While Dane Whitman, aka Black Kight, from the Eternals appears to be a straightforward character, Marvel has tossed him around the Marvel Universe.

He became a member of the Avengers, filling the role of resident genius while Iron Man and Hank Pym were occupied with other matters.

He did, however, leave and rejoin the Marvel Multiverse on several occasions, even leaving it for a time…

