In Marvel Comics, who is Spider-Man’s Madame Web, and could Dakota Johnson play Julia Carpenter or Cassandra Webb as Julia Carpenter or Cassandra Webb?

Characters from Marvel Comics who were once thought to be too obscure for a solo project have been bursting onto the scene more and more recently.

As Sony began talks with Dakota Johnson, 32, to play Spider-Man villain Madame Web, fans unfamiliar with the comics turned to Google to learn more about the character.

While many Marvel movie fans associate The Amazing Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, the title was inspired by a Marvel Comic series.

Madame Web first appeared in Dennis O’Neil and John Romita Jr.’s Amazing Spider-Man (hashtag)210 in 1980.

Debra Whitman, Spider-Man’s love interest, was the one who first informed Peter Parker of Madame Web’s existence.

He, on the other hand, was skeptical of the psychic.

Madame Web was visited by Spider-Man after he suspected her of being involved in a kidnapping.

Madame Web’s first appearance in Marvel Comics revealed her to be blind and paralyzed, with a web-like machine hooked up to her.

Her eyes, on the other hand, “can see beyond normal sight,” she claimed.

Madame Web assisted Peter Parker and Spider-Man over the years, but due to her condition, she never saw much action.

Cassandra Webb’s powers were passed on to Julia Carpenter, Spider-Woman, when she was mortally wounded.

And fans believe this is the Madame Web from the Sony film.

Julia Carpenter became Spider-Man as a result of experiments to create a superhero. While Peter Parker became Spider-Man by accident, Julia Carpenter became one as a result of experiments to create a superhero.

Her costume inspired Spider-Man’s black symbiote suit and Venom, as seen in Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 3 and Sony’s Venom films.

Julia worked alongside other heroes such as Jessica Drew, but when Madame Web was mortally wounded, Julia’s life took a drastic turn.

Madame Web is linked to the Web of Life and Destiny.

Miles Morales’ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse depicted this.

In the Marvel Multiverse, it focuses on Spider-Man-centric universes.

With Cassandra Webb gone and Julia Carpenter as the new Madame Web, Spider-Woman was left to protect the Web of Life and Destiny.

After Deadline broke the news of Dakota Johnson’s casting as Madame Web, Twitter reacted negatively.

Some Twitter users dubbed it “disability erasure” because she is not blind or paralyzed like the Marvel character.

