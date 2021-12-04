In Marvel’s Secret Invasion Series, Cobie Smulders is reporting for duty.

Cobie Smulders will join the cast of Secret Invasion, which also includes Samuel L Jackson, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman.

Here’s where you can get all the juicy details.

Okay, Marvel fans, your first Christmas present has arrived: Maria Hill has returned.

Our wishes have been granted! On December 1st, we received official confirmation that our wishes have been granted.

Cobie Smulders will reunite with Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury in Marvel’s upcoming mini-series Secret Invasion, according to Deadline.

This news comes after Smulders’ portrayal of Hill in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and all of the Avengers movies.

Skrull Talos, played by Ben Mendelsohn, who first appeared in Captain Marvel, also appears in the crossover comic event.

According to the streamer’s description of the show, “the crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.”

Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Christopher McDonald, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Killian Scott star in the celebrity-filled adventure drama, which is set to premiere in 2022.

Colman, Clare, and Cobie, save us a couch seat in the theater!

Smulders is clearly looking forward to putting on his uniform once more, as he did in December.

“Let’s get after it @samuelljackson,” she wrote on Instagram on April 1.

On Disney(plus) Day in November, Marvel Studios announced a slew of new projects and series, including Secret Invasion.

12, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, X-MEN ’97, season two of What If…?, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, I Am Groot, and Marvel Zombies, as well as Echo, Ironheart, and Agatha.

Despite the lack of a release date, we’re looking forward to seeing Nick Fury and Skrull Talos on our small screens once again.

Until then, you can bet we’ll be watching Captain Marvel over and over again.

Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney(plus) in 2022.

