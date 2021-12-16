In MasterChef: The Professionals, who is Dan?

On MasterChef: The Professionals, who is Dan and what does he do?

With his expertise in Asian and modern European cooking, CHEF Dan hopes to win MasterChef: The Professionals 2021.

He’s advanced to the semi-finals and is hoping to win.

Dan, also known as Daniel Lee, is a Birmingham-based private chef who is 28 years old.

He used to cook at Table65, a Michelin-starred celebrity restaurant in Singapore, according to his Instagram page.

On his Instagram, where he has 1.4 thousand followers, he likes to keep everyone up to date.

You’ll find delectable foodie photos of the chef’s creations, as well as food that he highly recommends.

Dan’s Instagram page also shows that he enjoys traveling, with photos from places like Bagan, Philippines, and Sri Lanka.

Search for @daniel.jb.lee on Instagram.

Dan, based on appearances, prefers to keep his personal life private.

There are no indications that the chef is married or has kids.

On November 8, 2021, the first episode of MasterChef: The Professionals premiered.

The final will be broadcast on BBC One at 9 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2021.

On the iPlayer, you can find all previous episodes.