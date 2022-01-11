In Memoriam of Bob Saget, Jimmy Kimmel is moved to tears: ‘I’m Sorry I Taped This Like 14 Times.’

Jimmy Kimmel Tears Up Remembering Bob Saget: ‘I’m Sorry I Taped This Like 14 Times,’ he Says.

Jimmy Kimmel is known for his heartfelt tributes to his famous friends.

In early 2020, the 54-year-old late-night host teared up while hosting a memorial for Kobe Bryant.

And on Monday night, the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live wore his heart on his sleeve once more as he remembered his good friend Bob Saget.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Saget died unexpectedly in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday.

He’d been 65 for a long time.

During the pre-recorded segment, Kimmel broke down in tears several times and even said, “I’m sorry, I taped this like 14 times, and I just…”

“Bob was the sweetest, he was the sweetest man,” Jimmy Kimmel said of the TV dad and comedian.

Bob sent me a slew of incredibly kind and supportive texts, emails, and phone calls.

He was never without a compliment.

He’d write to tell me he loved me every now and then.”

At a party, he claimed, you’d always gravitate toward Saget and his wife, Kelly Rizzo.

“He had a witty remark about everything and never said anything negative about anyone.”

Kimmel said, “Never.”

“He kept his dislikes to himself if there were people he didn’t like.”

He was a decent guy, unlike me.”

When Kimmel asked Saget how he would reflect on fatherhood with him, tears welled up in his eyes.

“We were talking about our kids in an email, and I have it here.

“One night soon, let’s go out and have some meat and some good damn drinks and talk about how lucky we are that we have them,” he wrote, crying, Kimmel said.

“And we did it numerous times.”

Bob was a frequent visitor at my son’s hospital.

As a result, I’d like to express my heartfelt condolences to his daughters, Kelly, and his many friends.”

Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, Saget’s three daughters from a previous marriage survive him.

Saget has been honored by many celebrities, including Jimmy Kimmel.

