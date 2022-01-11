In Memoriam of Bob Saget, Jimmy Kimmel is moved to tears.

Jimmy Kimmel wore his heart on his sleeve on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, remembering his good friend, Bob Saget.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Fuller House star and comedian died unexpectedly on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

He had reached the age of 65 years.

Kimmel broke down in tears multiple times in a pre-taped segment for his show, admitting, “I’m sorry.”

I must have taped this 14 times, and I’m just…”

“Bob was the sweetest man…

Bob Saget sent me so many wonderful, supportive texts, emails, and phone calls,” Kimmel said.

“He was always full of compliments.”

He’d write to tell me he loved me every now and then.”

At a party, you’d always gravitate toward Saget and his wife, Kelly Rizzo, according to Kimmel. “He had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone,” he added.

“Never,” said the late-night host.

“If he didn’t like someone, he kept it to himself.”

He was a nice guy, unlike me.”

When Kimmel mentioned how Saget and Kimmel would talk about being fathers together, tears welled up in his eyes.

“We were talking about our kids in an email, and I have it here.

“One night soon, let’s go out and have some meat and some good damn drinks and talk about how lucky we are to have them,” he wrote, tearing up, Kimmel said.

“And we did it numerous times.”

Bob visited my son frequently while he was in the hospital.

So, I’d like to send my condolences to his daughters, Kelly, and his many friends.”

Saget is survived by his wife and three daughters from a previous relationship, Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29.

