In Miami, Kanye “Ye” West spends time with Julia Fox, an actress.

Kanye “Ye” West was spotted out with yet another woman despite his pending divorce from Kim Kardashian and recent public pleas to reconcile.

Kanye “Ye” West is playing both the waiting and dating games at the same time.

Despite his public plea for ex-wife Kim Kardashian to “run right back” to him amid their pending divorce and her budding romance with Pete Davidson, the rap artist has continued to date other women. On the night of New Year’s Day, Ye, 44, was spotted with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, 31, at the restaurant Carbone in Miami, as seen in photos posted by TMZ.

This is not the first time Ye has been seen with another woman since his wife Kim, with whom he has four children, filed for divorce after six years of marriage in February 2021.

For a few months last summer, the musician dated supermodel Irina Shayk.

Ye was linked to another model, Vinetria, in November, sparking romance rumors.

While the two “aren’t exclusively dating,” a source close to the rapper told E! News in December that “Kanye is still hanging out and seeing model Vinetria, despite also trying to win Kim back.”

Ye has become more vocal about his feelings about Kim, 41, and their split in recent months.

In November, he referred to Kim as his “wife” during a rare interview on Revolt TV’s Drink Champs podcast.

“My children wish for their parents to remain together.

“I want us to be together,” he said, “but I haven’t received the paperwork yet.”

So I’m gonna come in here and try to save my family and keep them together.”

Kim, who had begun dating Davidson at the time, remained silent about his remarks.

“Now it’s time to restore the families this Thanksgiving,” Ye said in a speech at the LA Mission homeless shelter and charity later in November, the day before Thanksgiving.

It’s all about bringing the family back together.

I felt so fortunate to be able to wake up, work out, and drive to my house to see my wife and children this morning.”

“That’s correct,” Ye continued.

Kanye “Ye” West Spends Time With Actress Julia Fox in Miami