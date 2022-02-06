In my 50s, I developed a six-pack, which I flaunt in a tiny bikini and high heels.

In my 50s, I got a six-pack, which I flaunt in a tiny bikini and high heels.

PAULA TENNANT, 54, is a make-up artist who lives with her partner in Leicestershire.

She tells Fabulous Magazine about how a tragedy motivated her to make a life change.

“As I walked onto the stage in a tiny bikini and high heels, I could hear cheers from the audience, and everyone’s gaze was drawn to me.”

I posed confidently, flaunting my toned body, which was glistening under the bright lights thanks to a spray tan.

I would have laughed if someone had told me two years ago that I would be competing in a fitness competition, but a tragedy motivated me to make a change in my life.

My mother Gwen, 75, died suddenly in August 2018 from a brain aneurysm, and it was the lowest point of my life.

Her loss was unbearable because she was my best friend.

To cope with the pain, I started drinking bottles of wine and smoking cigarettes every day.

I shut myself away and didn’t know how I was going to get through it.

My melancholy was exacerbated when my son Christian, now 22, left home 10 days later to attend university in Scotland.

Despite being busy with my work as a make-up artist, I felt as if my purpose as a mother had almost vanished.

Mum died four days later, and her funeral was four days later.

My partner suggested I talk to my doctor about antidepressants, but I wanted to make a change, so in December of that year, at the age of 52, I finally decided to get in shape.

I didn’t hate what I saw in the mirror because I was naturally slim, a size 12-14 my entire adult life.

But I smoked, drank, ate whatever I wanted, and didn’t do much exercise.

I hoped that by altering my lifestyle, I would be able to progress emotionally.

I looked on the internet for ideas and came across a body fitness competition with a category for over-45s.

Competitors in the UFE Open Bikini Masters 45 had to have very athletic bodies with low body fat levels, and they were judged on everything from their muscles to how they presented themselves.

The competition, on the other hand, was only nine months away.

I was nervous as I walked onto the stage in my glam make-up and glittering bikini, but I knew my partner and sister were cheering from the audience.

I was terrified, but I knew it was something I needed to do in order to stay focused.

When I told my family and friends, they were shocked but supportive.

I stopped drinking and smoking in January 2019 and enrolled with an online fitness coach who provided me with workouts to do at my local gym.

When I first started going, I felt old and self-conscious –

