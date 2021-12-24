In my living room, I have not one, but two Christmas trees, one of which is themed after the Grinch and is a huge hit.

According to a holiday-loving TikToker, having two Christmas trees in your living room is the only thing better than having one.

People couldn’t get enough of the woman’s two Christmas trees, one of which was Grinch-themed and the other of which was a general Christmas theme.

“My husband always finds a way,” the woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @dnsaucedo, captioned a video of her turning on both of her Christmas trees, which were placed on either side of the home’s fireplace.

One tree was dedicated to The Grinch, and it was decked out with over-the-top decorations like a large Grinch plush, a Grinch sign from Hobby Lobby, and giant printed holiday greeting blocks that were far too big for Cindy Loo Who’s hands.

The Cat in the Hat’s iconic red and white striped hat was atop the tree.

The second tree, while not as festive as the Grinch tree, had a general Christmas theme.

Large ornaments adorned its branches, giving the impression that it had been dumped onto it from a Christmas store.

It wore several elf hats, giant Santa legs protruding from its branches, and a white sign with the word “Believe” written in red capital letters.

A tall Santa hat with glittery fur lining topped the tree.

The setup wowed the woman’s followers, with many wishing they had a home filled with such cheerful decor.

One viewer exclaimed, “You get two in the living room?! You’re living my dream man!”

Another user wrote, “Omg I just realized I need two trees in my house.”

“Rockin’ around the Grinch tree,” a third TikToker joked, referencing the video’s actual song, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.

While the two trees in the woman’s living room wowed viewers, they weren’t the only trees in her home.

The TikToker shared another video of her Jesus-themed tree, which was also decked out with massive ornaments and a “Oh come, let us adore Him” wall sign.

This TikToker should speak with Kourtney Kardashian, who has a total of seven trees on her porch this year.

Even the biggest Grinch will show their heart this holiday season thanks to the abundance of holiday cheer between both homes.

