In Netflix’s ‘Jeen-Yuhs,’ Kanye West gives unprecedented access to his life and career.

In the Netflix documentary series ‘Jeen-Yuhs,’ Kanye West provides unprecedented access to his life and career.

Kanye West is letting his fans into his life in an unprecedented way, with a three-part Netflix documentary series.

Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah’s jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy has been described as a “landmark documentary event.”

The trilogy depicts both West’s formative days trying to break into the entertainment industry and his life today as a global brand and artist, painting an intimate and revealing portrait of his life.

The filmmakers, also known as Coodie and Chike, first gained notoriety with their groundbreaking music video for Kanye West’s “Through the Wire,” and have since directed “Two Words” and a version of “Jesus Walks,” as well as Erykah Badu’s powerful and controversial “Window Seat” music video.

Fans first got a glimpse of the docuseries during Netflix’s global fan event in September, when the streaming platform debuted a sneak peek of the project, which chronicles the rapper’s life and career over two decades.

Billboard first reported on the project in April, when it was revealed that Netflix paid (dollar)30 million to premiere it on its platform.

“Never-before-seen footage and home videos of the superstar,” according to the magazine.

This month, during the Sundance Film Festival, jeen-yuhs will have its virtual world premiere.

Act 1 will be released in theaters nationwide on February 14th by Iconic Events Releasing and TIME Studios.

10 for a one-day engagement before premiering on Netflix in a three-week event on Feb. 16.

Meanwhile, West has been making headlines for his new romance with 31-year-old actress Julia Fox, whose recent evening in New York City with the 44-year-old rapper became a full-fledged photo shoot and artistic production shared by Interview Magazine.

Last week, a source told ET that the father of four is attempting to move on from his ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian West, who recently returned from a whirlwind trip to the Bahamas with her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“Kanye has recently been in a good mood and enjoying himself.

“He’s been hanging out with friends, going out, and doing his thing,” the source said, adding that he’s been trying to move on from Kim by meeting new women.

He’s out dating and figuring out what he wants in a partner.”

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS

Kanye West Gives Unprecedented Access to His Life and Career in Netflix Docuseries ‘Jeen-Yuhs’