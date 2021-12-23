In never-before-seen photos from her ‘Christmas with Pete Davidson,’ Kim Kardashian flaunts major cleavage and toned abs.

In never-before-seen photos, Kim Kardashian flaunts major cleavage and toned abs while’spending Christmas with Pete Davidson.’

During her “Christmas with Pete Davidson,” KIM Kardashian showed off her toned abs and major cleavage in never-before-seen photos.

In recent months, the 41-year-old has grown close to her new boyfriends.

Kim shared a series of photos from 2021 on Instagram on Wednesday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed in a pink metallic bra and matching shorts in the first photo.

As she stood in a pair of heels, her toned abs and lean legs were on full display.

Kim was photographed napping while studying for law school in the next photo, and the mother of four was photographed wearing a gray crop top and matching skirt with a high slit near her upper thigh in the third photo.

Kim was photographed on her couch wearing glasses in the fourth photo, and the reality star was photographed pursing her lips for the camera in the fifth.

More photos showed Kim posing in her underwear, modeling clothes from her massive closet, making peace signs in a tight-fitting gown, and looking at her phone in an all-black outfit.

Kim looked stunning in a glistening silver gown as she walked away from the camera in the final photo on the slide.

“2021,” she wrote as a caption.

Kim shared the photos as she prepares to spend the holidays with Pete, 28, who is 28 years old.

According to the Sun, Pete and Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West may attend Kris Jenner’s annual bash.

During the annual bash, the Saturday Night Live star is said to be nervous about running into Kanye West, 44.

“Kim and Pete are looking forward to spending time together over the holidays and New Year because they’ve been having so much fun,” a source said.

“He’s been invited to Kris’ annual Christmas Eve party, but he’s hesitant and nervous about going because he knows how much the family loves Kanye – and how difficult the split is for him.”

After Kim filed for divorce from him in February, the rapper has been open about his desire to win her back.

Kanye admitted publicly last month that he had “done things that were not acceptable as a husband” and that he believes God will reunite him with Kim.

He dropped off 1,000 meals at the Los Angeles Mission for homeless people on Skid Row.

Before the rapper’s appearance ended, he grabbed the microphone and addressed the crowd with a message about faith.

“The narrative that God wants for you to see is that everything can be redeemed and all these relationships we’ve made mistakes,” Kanye said in a Twitter video from his speech.

I’ve made blunders in the past.

“I’ve done…

