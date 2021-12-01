In new bikini photos, Kourtney Kardashian responds to a troll who asks if she’s pregnant.

In new bikini photos, Kourtney Kardashian responds to a troll who inquires about her pregnancy.

Kourtney Kardashian is sick of people speculating about her pregnancy in her comments section.

“Not to be that girl, but… is that a pregnant belly,” the 42-year-old mother of three said in response to a troll who commented on her recent bikini pool photos.

“Are we really going to do this every time I post a photo?” Kourt asked in a comment on Comments By Celebs.

Kourtney also showed some love in her steamy pool photos, in addition to shutting down the haters.

She kissed her fiancé, Travis Barker, and snapped a sweet selfie with her daughter, Penelope, while wearing a purple Fendi X Skims collaboration two-piece.

“Life with you,” Kourt captioned the photo with Travis, who replied, “I couldn’t love you more.”

After being romantically linked in January, the couple got engaged last month.

Prior to getting together, they had been friends and neighbors for years.

This isn’t the first time Kourtney has spoken out about the pregnancy rumors that have been swirling around her.

During an Instagram Live in April 2020, Kourtney discussed the topic with her friend and Poosh COO Sarah Howard.

She was referring to a photo she shared at the time in which she was wearing underwear and an orange button-up dress that exposed her stomach.

“‘Are you pregnant? Baby No.’ came up in a lot of the comments.

‘4?’ said the reality star, who has two sons, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as a daughter, Penelope, 9.

“I could have taken it personally… but I knew I didn’t look pregnant.”

“I’m aware of how my body appears during pregnancy.

She continued, “I’ve had three pregnancies.”

“Having curves is very feminine, and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take it personally… Instead, I wrote back, ‘Oh, let’s put out the good blessings.’ Like, put out a good vibe.”

In August, she also wrote, “I’m a woman with a BODY,” in response to a comment that read, “SHES PREGNANT.”

