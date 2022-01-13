In New Date Night Photos, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Embrace

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian aren’t afraid to show off their affection for each other.

The SKIMS founder and the Saturday Night Live star had a romantic night out on the town.

The couple embraced each other in photos obtained by TMZ as they stopped for ice cream in LA’s Fairfax district on Tuesday.

Kardashian was dressed in a gray-blue sweatshirt, pleather pants, and matching heels for their most recent outing.

The comedian wore a graphic tee, a light gray zip-up hoodie, and multicolored track pants with sneakers.

The two also dined at Jon and Vinny’s, with the outlet sharing a photo of them sitting across from one another in a booth.

Their latest performance follows their return from a post-New Year’s Eve trip to the Bahamas.

“Has such a great time with Pete,” a source told ET Kardashian earlier this week.

He makes her laugh, messes with her, and has a good sense of humour.”

“It’s great for Kim to be in that environment.”

Pete understands how to communicate with Kim.

He is the most assured, but not arrogant, individual.

It is for this reason that it works with them,” the source added.

“Kim thinks Pete is incredibly attractive and admires his knowledge of comedy, which she lacks.

Kim is just going with the flow, but they are spending so much time together right now, and everything is going great.”

A separate source told ET on Wednesday that she isn’t bothered by her estranged husband Kanye “Ye” West spending time with actress Julia Fox.

“Kim wants to move on from Kanye,” the source said, “so she isn’t bothered that Julia and Kanye are seeing each other.” “Kim is happy if Kanye is happy, and she is glad that he’s putting his energy into someone else romantically,” the source added.

